Y&R Casts New Chance

Daytime newcomer Conner Floyd has been tapped to play the role of Phillip “Chance” Chancellor IV, Abby’s presumed-dead husband, and son and grandson to legacy characters Nina and Jill. The actor’s past credits include the television movies, MALICIOUS MOTIVES and A KISS ON CANDY LANE, plus the upcoming HELP WANTED. The role was previously played by a handful of actors, including Penn Badgley (now starring in YOU), John Driscoll, Donny Boaz and Justin Gaston, the real-life husband of Melissa Ordway (Abby). Floyd’s first air date on Y&R is set for later this month.