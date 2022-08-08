Y&R Alum’s Baby News

Jason Canela (ex-Arturo, Y&R) and his wife, Janaina, are going to become parents in 2023. The couple, who wed on March 11, 2020, announced the news on their Instagram pages, posting, “It’s official… I’ve peed on about 24 of these things and it looks like our little baby Canela will be joining the party early 2023 ❤️ we already love you so much and feel so blessed to be your parents our sweet little one 💫 thank you God for this blessing ! #🇧🇷❤️🇨🇺baby.” Congratulations to the happy couple!