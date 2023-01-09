Y&R Alum To Become A Father

Shemar Moore (ex-Malcolm, Y&R) has announced that he will become a first-time father at the age of 52. The actor shared the news on his Instagram and on THE JENNIFER HUDSON show. The baby girl, who he and lady love Jesiree Dizon plan to name Frankie, is due on February 8, which is also the anniversary of the passing of Moore’s mother. Coincidentally, his character on S.W.A.T, Hondo, is also becoming a first-time dad. To watch the gender reveal, click here.