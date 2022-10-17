WORLD TURNS Alum Books Series

Julianne Moore (ex-Frannie/Sabrina, AS THE WORLD TURNS) has been tapped to play the lead role in the Sky and AMC period-piece drama, MARY & GEORGE, deadline.com is reporting exclusively. The actress will portray Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham in the series, which will run for eight episodes. Villers shaped her son George, to seduce King James I and become his lover. The project will begin filming in early 2023; to read the full article, click here.