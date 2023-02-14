2010: Gabi was excited about her trip to the Winter Olympics in Vancouver with Chad, T and Kinsey, but a jealous Mia orchestrated things so that the weekend getaway got canceled.

2011: Gabi sensed that something seemed off with her brother, Rafe (who had actually been replaced with an impostor), and confided in Will.

2013: A pregnant Gabi found herself caught between Will and Nick. Will asked Gabi for a paternity test to secure his legal rights to the unborn child. Gabi was unaware that Nick was plotting to keep Will away from the baby.

2014: Gabi, Kate and Sami found themselves in a bind when Nick admitted he knew the trio had tried to kill him and could prove it. Nevertheless, Gabi gave Nick another chance.

2016: After being released from prison, Gabi tried to reacclimate to Salem by starting a modeling career and dating JJ. When someone from her past in lockup harassed her in Horton Square, JJ came to her rescue.

2017: Deimos held Chad and Gabi hostage. Gabi declared her love for Chad, who admitted he loved her, as well, but was still in love with Abigail. Believing they might die, they shared a kiss. Abigail and Dario rescued Chad and Gabi, and Chad told Gabi that he wanted a future with Abigail and their family.

2018: Framed for Andre’s murder, Gabi professed her innocence but she was arrested.

2019: To ensure Sonny and Will could spend a romantic night together, Gabi held Leo hostage. Stefan fired Gabi, so she took her act to Titan and asked Brady to help her bring down the DiMeras. Ultimately, Gabi convinced Mr. Shin to force Stefan to rehire her.

2020: Just as Gabi and Eli began to exchange wedding vows, Lani interrupted the ceremony and revealed that Gabi had blackmailed her into rejecting Eli by threatening to zap Julie’s fragile heart with an app on her phone. Rafe arrested Gabi, and the DA offered her a plea deal. When Sarah and Eric told Gabi that she was a bone marrow match for Mackenzie, Gabi rejected the plea agreement, demanding Sarah and Eric convince the DA to release her in exchange for her donation.

2021: Jake rejected Gabi’s proposal to resurrect Gabi Chic. Gabi countered by making a deal with Xander for the company. After Xander quit Titan, Gabi pitched her company to Philip, who accepted. Philip questioned Gabi’s motives.

2022: A possessed Johnny morphed into Jake to make Gabi believe he had double-crossed her. Gabi heard “Jake” say that not making Gabi CEO of Titan wasn’t a deal-breaker, as long as he was instated as CEO of DiMera Enterprises. Gabi stormed off in a huff. She was easy prey for Johnny, who convinced her to get revenge on Jake.