2014: Rick was ready to fire both Wyatt and Quinn for a publicity stunt gone wrong with the Hope For The Future diamond, but Hope maintained that it was best for her line that they stayed. Wyatt then convinced Hope to give him another chance at romance, which she did.

2015: Wyatt returned from Italy, upset that his marriage to Hope was over, and blamed his mother’s meddling. Rick’s bullying prompted Wyatt to quit FC. However, Bill and Liam convinced him to grovel for his job back so he could be a double agent. Reluctantly, he complied, and Rick allowed Wyatt to return.

2016: Wyatt and Steffy grew closer in Liam’s absence, unaware Quinn had kidnapped an amnesiac Liam. Steffy, who was convinced that Liam had left her, hit the sheets with Wyatt. Wyatt and Steffy got engaged.

2017: Wyatt told Bill he wanted to return to Spencer, since working at FC was too uncomfortable due to his failed marriage to Steffy. Bill happily granted Wyatt’s request.

2018: After Wyatt spied Katie kissing Thorne, he suggested they end their no-strings fling. Despite Thorne’s efforts to keep them apart, Wyatt and Katie reconciled and he proposed. When the pair told Bill of their engagement, he kicked Wyatt out of his life. Wyatt retaliated by telling Eric and Quinn that Bill slept with Steffy.

2019: Bill asked Wyatt to return to Spencer Publications, but Wyatt refused — unless his father revived Spectra Fashions for then-paramour Sally. Bill caved, and the duo tendered their resignations to Eric.

2020: Wyatt reconciled with first love, Flo, leaving Sally devastated. Katie told Wyatt that Sally was dying. Flo assured Wyatt that she’d support him spending time with Sally to make her last days easier. Wyatt asked Sally to live with him again.

2021: Wyatt and Flo reveled in their bliss but he realized how much she missed her estranged Logan family. Wyatt asked Katie to speak with them on Flo’s behalf and persuade them to accept Flo back into the family.

2022: Wyatt was off-screen, but presumably basking in domestic bliss with Flo.