Vinessa Antoine’s (ex-Jordan, GH) show DIGGSTOWN, which originally aired on the Canadian network CBC, will soon be available on Fox, which has acquired the broadcast rights to its first two seasons, a total of 12 episodes. DIGGSTOWN centers around corporate lawyer Marcie Diggs, played by Antoine, who goes to work in a legal aid office after the suicide of her aunt. The series was recently renewed for a third season by CBC.