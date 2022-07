Vincent Irizarry, who recently recovered from emergency brain surgery, will appear on B&B again this week as Dr. Jordan Armstrong. “Look who’s back!” he posted. “Dr. Jordan Armstrong makes a house call on @boldandbeautifulcbs! Tune in to @cbstv and check it out.” Jennifer Gareis (Donna) joked in response, “When do I get my physical?? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”