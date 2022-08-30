What is your favorite comfort food? “I rarely eat it, but chicken fried steak with white gravy and mashed potatoes.”

What was your most recent binge watch? “We’re in it right now: 90 DAY FIANCÉ. It’s our guilty pleasure.”

What is something you collect?“Iwas a very serious collector of old baseball cards when I was a kid. I was really into it and I would buy and sell them and go to shows. I still have some but I sold a lot of them and others have disappeared.”

What is in your closet that you refuse to throw away? “I’ve tried to throw it away but [wife] Michele has commandeered it. It was my uniform from McDonald’s from when I was 15 years old. She found it at my parents and she kept it. Try as I will to throw it out, it doesn’t seem to get thrown away.”

What song makes you want to get up and dance? “If ‘Slave To Love’ by Bryan Ferry came on, I’d have to slow-dance with my wife. What a great song for children of the ’80s.”