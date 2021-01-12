Tuesday Fast Five With Sean Dominic

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What was your favorite thing to do as a kid? “Be outside in nature with friends.”

Who is your favorite comedian? “Dave Chappelle. I think he is the best storyteller around. He’s not afraid to touch topics that put fear in others. And he had the greatest sketch show of all time.”

Do you prefer hot or cold weather? “As of now, I prefer hot weather. I’ve been on the East Coast most of my life and I’m enjoying year-long warmth on the West Coast.”

Which co-star would you like to get to know better? “I need to get to know all my co-stars better. I’m still the newbie.”

Who is your favorite superhero? “That’s between Silver Surfer and Black Panther.”