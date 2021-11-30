Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

What is your favorite dessert? “A really good, homemade chocolate chip cookie.”

What phrase do you tend to overuse? “ ‘No pressure.’ My friends make fun of me all the time for that because at the end of every text, I say, ‘No pressure.’ ”

What errand do you hate to run? “I’m not keen on the DMV or the bank. Those two are no good.”

What interest are you obsessed with? “It’s all baby-related. Right now I’m Googling baby food recipes. That’s what’s up. I love to cook and my daughter is starting to eat real food.”

What is the last show that made you laugh? “BARRY with Bill Hader.”