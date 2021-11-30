What is your favorite dessert? “A really good, homemade chocolate chip cookie.”
What phrase do you tend to overuse? “ ‘No pressure.’ My friends make fun of me all the time for that because at the end of every text, I say, ‘No pressure.’ ”
What errand do you hate to run? “I’m not keen on the DMV or the bank. Those two are no good.”
What interest are you obsessed with? “It’s all baby-related. Right now I’m Googling baby food recipes. That’s what’s up. I love to cook and my daughter is starting to eat real food.”
What is the last show that made you laugh? “BARRY with Bill Hader.”