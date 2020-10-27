Tuesday Fast Five With Lucas Adams

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What food do you wish was calorie-free? “Oh, lasagna! I could eat lasagna all day, every day.”

What’s your least favorite household job? “Vacuuming is something that I put off. I sweep, but I don’t always vacuum.”

What gets on your nerves? “So many things. Oh, I hate it when people don’t use their turn signals on the road. That’s one of my biggest pet peeves.”

What is your favorite holiday? “Christmas is my favorite holiday. I love Christmas music. I have multiple vinyl records of Christmas music, which is easily some of my favorite music to listen to, even during the year. I love decorating. I love putting the tree up. I make a whole day of it. And you get to see your family. And all the Christmas, movies, of course. I watch all of them.”

What is the screen saver on your phone? “It’s a picture of myself, [girlfriend] Shelby and my dog, Lando.”