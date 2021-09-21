Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What do you do when you can’t sleep? “I usually put on FRIENDS and try to fall asleep to that or I’ll read a book.”

What is something that is always in your refrigerator? “Avocados. Can’t go without ’em.”

What hobby are you obsessed with? “Hot yoga. I could go on for hours about how much I love hot yoga right now.”

What is the most important quality in a friend? “They need to be trustworthy.”

Which online site could you browse for hours? “Probably Pinterest. I am a huge Pinterest fan. I look at outfit inspos and different interior designs.”