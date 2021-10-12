What is your favorite fall activity? “Well, since we don’t have seasons in California, I’m going to have to go off of living on the East Coast: apple picking and pumpkin picking. That’s just the best.”

What is a phrase you tend to over-use? “ ‘Riiiight?!?’ It’s from my Brooklyn days.”

What is the most daredevil thing you’ve ever done? “There are so many! My class was on a hiking trip and it was February in Arizona and the canyons we were walking through were full of snow water. The teacher jokingly said, ‘If you jump off this 30-foot cliff into the creek, you can have all A’s.’ It took about 20 minutes, but I ran off the top of that cliff and into that water. I ended up getting the worst case of mono a hospital had ever seen. But I did get all A’s.”

What is your favorite ice cream flavor? “Vanilla Swiss Almond.”

What is your adult beverage of choice? “A very dirty martini with lots of olives because I like a little snack with my drink.”