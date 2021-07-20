Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Who would you be starstruck by if you met them in person? “Denzel Washington.”

What is your most irrational fear? “That the grocery store will run out of Peanut Butter Nelly’s Bars.”

What is your best quality as a friend? “I don’t know if it’s my best quality, but it’s up there: I offer to help my friends move homes or pick up/ take to the airport often.”

What errand do you hate running? “Getting Covid- tested on non-work days, ha ha.”

What’s your go-to karaoke song? “ ‘Use Me’ by Bill Withers and ‘Family Tradition’ by Hank [Williams], Jr.”