What is your favorite game show to watch? “PASSWORD. That is a great game.”

What is your best and worst habit? “My best habit is having a nice drink in the late afternoon, whether I’m dressed for it or not, and that’s my worst habit, too.”

What’s your favorite dessert? “Pecan pie, and I don’t care who makes it.”

If you won 10 million dollars in the lottery, what’s the first thing you’d buy? “This house! And that wouldn’t take nearly as much.”

What’s your favorite getaway spot? “[Wife] Laurette and I love to head up to north to wine country and stay at this beautiful old bed and breakfast, which is just so charming. We love it.”