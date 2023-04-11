What is something you miss about your home state of Pennsylvania? “How green it gets. The leaves changing color in fall. The people, of course! There’s a lot.”

What is a story you’d love to play on your soap? “I’d love to have [Donna’s brother] Stormy come back as a ghost. We’ve done that before, and it’d be great to have the whole family back together again.”

Who can always make you laugh? “Tamara Clatterbuck [ex-Alice, Y&R et al] She is just hysterical.”

What is something you do to relax? “Yoga.”

Do you remember about your first week on B&B? “I know what I was wearing. In the first week I was there, I did a striptease wearing lingerie from the Brooke’s Bedroom line. I was gyrating. I was like, ‘Welcome to B&B, baby!’ Boy, oh boy. I don’t know if I spoke a lot but I danced a lot. I pranced and danced, for sure. I couldn’t believe it.”