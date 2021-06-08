How do you clear your head after a bad day? “My dogs. They give unconditional love no matter what kind of day I’ve had. You walk in that house and they are so happy to see you. They don’t yell at you. They don’t argue. They don’t complain. It’s the best ever.”

What is your favorite movie soundtrack? “Gosh, that would be between Grease and Saturday Night Fever. Oh, and then Boogie Nights and Pulp Fiction. I have four of them. It’s quite a range [laughs].”

What superpower would you love to possess? “I would love to fly. Wouldn’t that be fun?”

What’s your favorite dessert? “Häagen-Dazs ice cream. And, I don’t just go with one. I go with a variety and I mix it. I like Mint Chip, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Vanilla Swiss Almond and Caramel Cone.”

Prior to acting, what was one of your first jobs? “That was actually one of my first jobs! I used to scoop ice cream when I was 16 years old, and I bagged groceries at Albertsons.”

“