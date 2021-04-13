What game show would you love to do? “MATCH GAME. I’ve been watching that lately and you get to come up with all these crazy answers — and, you get to drink! I would have a blast on that show.”

What’s your favorite holiday? “Halloween. I love scary movies. I love scary people. I love dressing up. I love candy, and passing out candy.”

What is your favorite part of the day and why? “I used to love staying up late, but now it has shifted. I love getting up in the early morning and the quiet and the peace of that — making coffee and breakfast and the sprinklers going off. I love that time of day. It’s just peaceful to me.”

What song do you love to sing along to? “Everything, but right now because of [daughter] Everleigh, the Moana theme song. Every time we play the music, she starts dancing and clapping, so we’ve been singing along to that lately.”

What’s an unknown talent you possess? “I can wiggle my eyes side to side. It comes in handy for Halloween but I find it useless in my everyday life.”