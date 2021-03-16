Who was the last comedian to make you laugh? “I watched Sarah Silverman’s A SPEC OF DUST stand-up, genius!”

What hobby/interest are you a little obsessed with? “It’s safe to say yoga has become a bit of an obsession for me.”

How organized are you? “ ‘Organized’ is my middle name. I’m a Virgo, so it’s in my nature. My clothes are hung up by type and color, my drawers are Marie Kondo-ed, my hampers are presorted, I have a tea organizing container, to separate all of my teas, I love planners, and my DVDs are in alphabetical order. The list goes on….”

What was your favorite birthday gift? “My trip to Japan was incredible!”

What movie chokes you up every time? “Meet Joe Black. Anthony Hopkins is so incredible to watch and the father/daughter relationship reminds me of my relationship with my dad. I also love the theme and exploration of death. It’s what I have been most afraid of for most of my life, and there are some profound revelations about the topic.”