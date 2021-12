Alan Locher will welcome soap alum Stephen Schnetzer (ex-Cass, ANOTHER WORLD et al) to his YouTube show, The Locher Room. In addition to his career in daytime, the actor will be talking about his new film, A Case of Blue, with Director Dana H. Glazer and Co-Producer Suzanne Ordas Curry. The interview will take place on Wednesday, December 15 at 3 p.m. ET and can be viewed here.