Stars React To Jerry verDorn’s Passing

As news of the death of Jerry verDorn (ex-Ross, GUIDING LIGHT; ex-Clint, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) spread through the daytime community, his colleagues reacted with tributes on social media. Here is a smattering of what they said about verDorn.

Melissa Archer (ex-Natalie, OLTL): “I’m heartbroken to hear of Jerry VerDorn’s passing. I have so many wonderful things to say about this man, but I’ll try to keep it brief. I had the honor of playing his daughter on oltl. He was genuine from start to finish. A giving actor, a caring coworker, funny, talented, and full of smiles. When he took over the role of Clint, it was seamless. It felt as though he’d always been there and he formed family bonds with all of us quickly. His family are in my thoughts and prayers.”

Ron Carlivati (former OLTL head writer; Head Writer, DAYS): “Sad to hear the news that Jerry Ver Dorn has passed away. Jerry stepped into the role of Clint Buchanan in 2005 and quickly made it his own, playing a loving husband and father and eventually a very convincing villain, although the man himself was all heart. Rest in peace. #OLTL”

Kassie DePaiva (ex-Chelsea, GL; ex-Blair, OLTL): “I had the privilege and honor to work with Jerry Ver Dorn on GL and OLTL. What a gentleman and talent. So sad….because the world lost an amazing human being and the soap world lost a giant. RIP my kind hearted friend.”

Frank Dicopoulos (ex-Frank, GL): “This is truly a sad day for all of us at Guiding Light and for [its] fans! Jerry was the absolute best friend, leader, and mentor that you could have! A total class act! May God bless you and your family and thank you for what you did for all of us! You will be missed by all. Rest in peace!”

David Gregory (ex-Ford, OLTL): “Loved Jerry. A true gentleman and a wonderful actor.”

Elizabeth Keifer (ex-Blake, GL): “My heart is broken and filled with profound sadness and bittersweet love for Jerry and his family. Thank you for being my friend – it was an honor and privilege to be yours. Rest well, Dear Jerry. You are loved beyond measure.”

Mark Lawson (ex-Brody, OLTL): “What a gentleman. I remember being so intimidated by both he and Bob Woods [ex-Bo]. Until I finally had scenes with them. Jerry was the consummate gentleman. So elegant and kind. With a blue collar approach to the work and a respect and generosity for his fellow actors that flew beyond what was necessary. He was a benevolent king on that set. And funny. And ready to laugh. Farewell, sir. It was a pleasure to know you. #jerryverdorn #onelifetolive #oltl”

Patrick Mulcahy (former GL head writer): “So sad to hear of Jerry verDorn’s passing. What a fine actor and a good guy. He never stopped thanking me for a special GL episode I wrote for him (Ross’s Election Day dream), but I loved his work way back when Ross was with Vanessa, then Carrie, and then later, with Blake… He and Peter Simon [ex-Ed] played best friends beautifully — abiding male friendships are rare on soaps — and he had crazy deep chemistry with all his leading ladies. Writing Blake and Ross was about as much fun as a writer could have and those scenes always aired so deliciously… Many thanks, sir, for all you offered us, the humor, the depth, the stuffiness and vanity too, which you knew was there in all of us. Sorry you had to leave us in apple blossom time. Sorry you had to leave us at all.”

Robert Newman (ex-Josh, GL; Ashland, Y&R): “This one really hits hard. Jerry Ver Dorn was a wonderful actor and a beautiful person. He was one of my first role models. He actually was instrumental in getting me into Union service. He was our Aftra Deputy on Guiding Light, and eventually I took over for him in that role on the show. That planted seed led me to over a decade of serving on both the National and Local boards of Aftra, then Sag-Aftra after the merger. One of the finest human beings I’ve ever known. Rest peacefully, Jerry.”

Amanda Setton (ex-Kim, OLTL; Brook Lynn, GH, via email): “I am so very sorry to hear this news. I was so fortunate to have worked with Jerry early in my career. I learned so much from him. I remember we would often run lines in his dressing room, classical music playing and all. His preparation and commitment to his craft was inspiring. He was an incredible actor, the consummate professional; prepared, present, supportive, and kind. He treated everyone with such respect and admiration. We have lost someone special. I am holding his family in my thoughts and prayers.”

Robin Strasser (ex-Dorian, OLTL): “#JerryVerDorn a fine actor and true gentleman. It always felt good to see him, not just because he was so darn good looking (he was:) but because he was so affable & easygoing; while being thoroughly hardworking and dedicated to the work. All honor to one of the best of the best!”

Laura Wright (ex-Cassie, GL; Carly, GH): “What an incredible man RIP Jerry”

Frank Valentini (former OLTL executive producer; EP, GH): “I was very sad to learn about the passing of my friend and all around great guy, Jerry verDorn (Clint #OLTL.) On behalf of everyone here at #GH, we send our heartfelt sympathy to his family and friends.”

Bree Williamson (ex-Jessica, OLTL): “I am devastated to hear about the death of Jerry. He was a wonderful man and I am so grateful for the time that I spent with him as my TV father. He was a talented and generous actor and a kind and gentle man. He made it effortless for me to feel close to him and to love him like a dad. I enjoyed everyday I was lucky enough to spend with him and I will hold those memories of him in my heart and mind forever.”