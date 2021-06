Carrie Genzel (ex-Skye, ALL MY CHILDREN et al) is currently guesting on multiple episodes of the Tyler Perry series SISTAS, airing now on BET. “My SISTAS character name is Tony Whitmill,” Genzel shares. “She’s a senator’s wife who is going through a nasty divorce and has a business proposition for Zac that may just change his life.” For more on the actress and her latest endeavors, check out an upcoming issue of Soap Opera Digest.

