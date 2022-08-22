Soap Scribe Michael Malone Dies

Michael Malone, who served as a head writer of ONE LIFE TO LIVE and ANOTHER WORLD during his daytime career, died on August 19 at his home in Clinton, CT. Former co-worker Erika Slezak (ex-Viki, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) paid tribute to Malone on her official website, posting, “I am so deeply saddened by the news of Michael Malone’s passing. He was a charming talented and wonderful man who created such great stories for One Life to Live and Another World, including the development of Viki’s other personalities. He challenged me in the best possible way; what fun we had together. But he was also the author of so many novels, all of which I have read and loved. I send sincerest sympathies to his family and friends.” on her official website.