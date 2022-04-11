Soap Alums’ Series Renewed

Shemar Moore (ex-Malcolm, Y&R) and Rome Flynn (ex-Zende, B&B) both had their respective series renewed for another season. Moore stars in S.W.A.T., which was picked for a sixth season on CBS. The actor tweeted the news, “Aaaayyeeeee!!!! Homies, Fans, n Baby Girls!!!!! heard it here first!!!! @swatcbs is renewed for SEASON 6 !!!!!! Another year of Kicking Ass coming your way … ROLL SWAT BABY” and then followed up with a video thanking his fans with his fellow castmates here. Flynn’s series, WITH LOVE, was renewed by Amazon for a second season.