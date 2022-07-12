Soap Alums Score Primetime Emmy Nominations

Three soap alums received Primetime Emmy nominations this morning. Amanda Seyfreid (ex-Joni, ALL MY CHILDREN) was nominated for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role of Elizabeth in THE DROPOUT. Murray Bartlett (ex-Cyrus, GUIDING LIGHT) scored a nomination for Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his work as Armond on THE WHITE LOTUS. Finally, Tom Pelphrey (ex-Jonathan, GUIDING LIGHT) was nominated as Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his turn as Ben on OZARK. The 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are set to air on Sunday, September 12 on NBC.