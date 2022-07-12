Three soap alums received Primetime Emmy nominations this morning. Amanda Seyfreid (ex-Joni, ALL MY CHILDREN) was nominated for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role of Elizabeth in THE DROPOUT. Murray Bartlett (ex-Cyrus, GUIDING LIGHT) scored a nomination for Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his work as Armond on THE WHITE LOTUS. Finally, Tom Pelphrey (ex-Jonathan, GUIDING LIGHT) was nominated as Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his turn as Ben on OZARK. The 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are set to air on Sunday, September 12 on NBC.
THE LATEST
Soap Alums Score Primetime Emmy Nominations
Comments