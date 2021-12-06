A trio of soap alums scored nominations for the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards to be presented on Sunday, January 9 in Los Angeles. Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, Y&R) was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category for THIS IS US. Renée Elise Goldsberry (ex-Evangeline, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) scored a Best Actress in a Comedy nomination for GIRLS5EVA. Finally, Murray Bartlett (ex-Cyrus, GUIDING LIGHT) was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television for HBO’s THE WHITE LOTUS. The awards will be telecast on THE CW and TBS.
Soap Alums Score Critics Choice Award Nominations
