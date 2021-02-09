Taye Diggs (ex-Angelo, EMPIRE; ex-Sugar, GUIDING LIGHT), Terrence Howard (ex-Lucious, EMPIRE) and Nia Long (ex-Giuliana, EMPIRE; ex-Kat, GUIDING LIGHT) have all boarded the Peacock limited series THE BEST MAN: THE FINAL CHAPTERS, deadline.com is reporting exclusively. The actors will all reprise their film roles from The Best Man movies for the 10-episode show. In addition to the films, Diggs and Long appeared together on GUIDING LIGHT, all three appeared together on EMPIRE. To read the full article, click here.
Soap Alums Reunite For New Project
