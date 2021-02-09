Soap Alums Reunite For New Project

Taye Diggs (ex-Angelo, EMPIRE; ex-Sugar, GUIDING LIGHT), Terrence Howard (ex-Lucious, EMPIRE) and Nia Long (ex-Giuliana, EMPIRE; ex-Kat, GUIDING LIGHT) have all boarded the Peacock limited series THE BEST MAN: THE FINAL CHAPTERS, deadline.com is reporting exclusively. The actors will all reprise their film roles from The Best Man movies for the 10-episode show. In addition to the films, Diggs and Long appeared together on GUIDING LIGHT, all three appeared together on EMPIRE. To read the full article, click here.