Three soap alums will be returning to the ballroom for the DANCING WITH THE STARS season finale, airing Monday November 23 at 9 p.m. Anne Heche (ex-Vicky/Marley, ANOTHER WORLD), Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel, PASSIONS) and Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al) will all be back to usher out the final season. Stause tweeted, “The gang is getting back together! Can’t wait @DancingABC #DWTS”