Soap Alums Nominated For Critics Choice Awards

A trio of soap alums have been nominated for Critics Choice Awards. Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, Y&R; ex-Fox, PASSIONS) and Tom Pelphrey (ex-Jonathan, GUIDING LIGHT; ex-Mick, AS THE WORLD TURNS) are both vying for the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, for THIS IS US and OZARK, respectively. Hartley tweeted, “Thanks @CriticsChoice for the nomination! Very much appreciated. And a big congrats to my brother @SterlingKBrown and my @NBCThisisUs family for their noms! Love this show and everyone involved.“ William Fichtner (ex-Josh, AS THE WORLD TURNS) is nominated for his role on MOM, which also stars Allison Janney (ex-Ginger, GUIDING LIGHT). The 26th annual award show will air Sunday, March 7 on THE CW and hosted by Taye Diggs (ex-Adrian, GUIDING LIGHT).