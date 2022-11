Alan Locher will welcome DAYS’s Camila Banus (Gabi) and Mark Hapka (ex-Nathan), along with Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) to his YouTube show, The Locher Room. The trio will be making an appearance to discuss their new holiday film, SWEET NAVIDAD, which stars Banus and Hapka and was directed by Underwood. The live interview will take place on Wednesday, December 7 at 3:00 p.m. ET.