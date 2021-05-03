Soap Alums Book New Gigs

Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel, PASSIONS) has landed a role in the film The Fortress and The Fortress 2. The actor will play Bruce Willis’s son in the two films, which will shoot back-to-back in Puerto Rico. Melina Kanakaredes (ex-Marina, GUIDING LIGHT) will co-write and star in GREEK CANDY, a single-camera comedy inspired by the actress and her family’s 100-year-old chocolate factor in Akron, OH. The project, which will stream on Amazon’s free service IMDb TV, tells the story of a mother, father, their three teenage daughters, four very Greek immigrant grandparents and a very non-Greek, “adopted” son and what it means to pursue the American dream in 2021.