Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel, PASSIONS) and Jessica Lowndes (ex-Adrianna, 90210) have been cast in the GAC Family film, HARMONY OF THE HEART, deadline.com is reporting exclusively. Metcalfe will play Blake Williams. Lowndes, who will be playing Violet, wrote the film, is the executive producer, and wrote/performs several of the films songs. To read the full article, click here.