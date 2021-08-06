Soap Alums Board New Projects

Tom Pelphrey (ex-Jonathan, GUIDING LIGHT et al) landed a series regular role on the HBO Max limited series, LOVE AND DEATH, deadline.com is reporting exclusively. The actor will play Don Crowder. Billy Magnussen (ex-Casey, AS THE WORLD TURNS) was cast in the comedy Reunion, a darkly humorous take on a whodunnit, variety.com is reporting exclusively. No word yet on who Magnussen will be playing in the film, which centers on a murder that takes place during a high school reunion.

