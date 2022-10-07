Soap Alum Dies At 95

Joan Hotchkis, who played Myra on THE SECRET STORM, passed away at 95 on September 27 from congestive heart failure in Los Angeles, CA. An alum of The Actors Studio in New York City, Hotchkis studied under Lee Strasberg, and appeared in scores of episodic series, including BEWITCHED, THE DYKE VAN DYKE SHOW and THE ODD COUPLE as Nancy Cunningham, who dated Jack Klugman’s Oscar Madison. Along with Method acting teacher Eric Morris, Hotchkis co-authored the acting handbook, No Acting Please. She is survived by daughter Paula from her marriage to director Bob Foster.