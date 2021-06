Soap vet Robert Hogan (ex-Vince, ANOTHER WORLD et al) has passed away. The actor died on May 27 of complications from pneumonia. In addition to ANOTHER WORLD, Robert appeared on GH (ex-Phil), DAYS (ex-Scott), ALL MY CHILDREN (ex-Dr. Bell), ONE LIFE TO LIVE (ex-Charles) and AS THE WORLD TURNS (ex-LJ). To read his full obituary, click here.