Robyn Griggs (ex-Stephanie, ONE LIFE TO LIVE; ex-Maggie, ANOTHER WORLD) has passed away from cancer. The official Facebook page for the actress posted, “Hi everyone, With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing. However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories. I will never forget how open she was to telling her story, and accepting of me helping her tell it. She wanted to help people and spread the word of her story to do it. I was honored to do so. RIP my friend, I love you and smile when I think of you.” To read our interview with the late actress from 2021, click here.