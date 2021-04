Jason Canela (ex-Arturo, Y&R) will recur this season on THE ROOKIE, which stars soap alums Nathan Fillion (ex-Joey, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) and Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS), deadline.com is reporting exclusively. Canela will be playing the son of criminal royalty, Cesar Madrigal. He will first appear in the episode airing on May 2. THE ROOKIE airs on ABC.