Slow Down With Tribe’s CBD Sloe Screw Cocktail

In our rapid-fire contemporary world, it has never been more important to take a few moments to “sloe down.” Yes, that misspelling was deliberate! In this post, we’re going to share how to make one of the most famous Screwdriver renditions: the Sloe Screw. Anytime you’re in need of a “brunch break,” this orangey cocktail is sure to satisfy.

For extra relaxation, we’re going to add a pinch of our pungent citrus-flavored CBD oil. Since our CBD oil has all-natural orange extract, it blends in perfectly with this sensational cocktail.

Sloe Screw CBD Cocktail

Because sloe gin is the crucial spirit in the Sloe Screw, you may be wondering what makes this drink different from plain old gin. The core reason sloe gin has its own category has to do with berries called (unsurprisingly) “sloes.” While these berries are way too tart for our tastebuds, British distillers discovered they could be infused in gin.

For hundreds of years, the English have added sloes to some of their spirits to create a unique sweet and tart flavor. A few sloe gin brands even have subtle notes of earthiness, nuttiness, and spice. Be sure to do a bit of research on your sloe gin company to figure out what will work best in your home bar.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz sloe gin

~ 4 oz orange juice

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Orange wheel

Directions

Pour orange juice and sloe gin into a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into an ice-filled highball glass

Garnish with Tribe CBD oil and an orange wheel

Arguably, the two most popular additions to the sloe screw are Southern Comfort and vodka. In fact, it’s pretty common to see the “Sloe Comfortable Screw” listed on bar menus. To make this trendy rendition, add one ounce of Southern Comfort, one ounce of vodka, and ½ ounce of sloe gin to your orange juice.

If you want to get extra fancy, you could top the Slow Comfortable Screw with a bit of Galliano L’Autentico. If that liqueur sounds familiar, you may be thinking of another famous OJ cocktail: the Harvey Wallbanger! You could learn more about this superstar 70s drink on this previous Tribe CBD post.

