1. What was the name of Nicole’s most memorable film during her teen years as porn star Misty Circle?

Zucker: “Locker Room Lolita. How can I forget that one? I have the VHS cover of it. Props made one. It’s a keepsake.”

Correct.

2. How did Nicole and Jan “kill” Victor?

Zucker: “They threw a radio in the bathtub. I think it was a memorable scene for the fans, so they bring it up a lot. And it was a big setup — Nicole and Jan were in cahoots, Jan had Shawn locked up in a cage. It was some silly stuff.”

Correct.

3. True or false: Nicole plotted to sabotage Chloe’s reconstructive facial surgery by blackmailing a doctor to botch the operation.

Zucker: “Did I blackmail a doctor? I thought I went in myself to botch it. False. I’m pretty sure I went in there with flesh-eating bacteria on my scalpel.”

Correct.

4. Where did Nicole and EJ have sex for the first time?

a) The secret room in the DiMera mansion

b) On the desk in his office

c) In an elevator

d) In an abandoned warehouse

Zucker: “C, in an elevator. I can’t remember exactly how we got in there, but it was a pretty steamy scene from what I recall.”

Correct.

5. What did Nicole use to blackmail Sami into allowing her to spend time with Sydney?

Zucker: “It had to be something on her with EJ, I’m sure. Let me think … I’m trying to remember some scenes. Did Sami have an affair with somebody else?”

Incorrect; Nicole had a videotape of Sami confessing to shooting EJ.

6. True or false: Nicole named her stillborn son with EJ Daniel Abraham.

Zucker: “I’m going to say true, because Abe’s name is in there and because of his and Nicole’s relationship.”

Incorrect; she named the baby Daniel Rafael.

Zucker:“Oh, because Rafe helped her, that’s right.”

7. Nicole was revealed to be a dead ringer for the cheating fiancée that started Deimos’s rivalry with Victor. What was the woman’s name?

Zucker: “Helena. I remember that because I had to learn to speak Greek. There were two scenes where they said, ‘Ari, do you speak Greek?’ I said, ‘Well, I can read Hebrew.’ They were like, ‘Great. We’re going to give you this character.’ So I Googled how to speak Greek. Then I asked John Aniston [ex-Victor], ‘How the hell do you speak this language? Am I saying this right?’ He said, ‘Just mumble. They’ll never know.’ ”

Correct.

8. Where did Nicole and Brady land when they went on the run with Holly?

a) Mexico

b) Canada

c) Colorado

d) Texas

Zucker: “B, Canada. I feel like there was a Canadian cop or somebody who came to the door. And I specifically remember in the script [us saying] that we were going to Canada because it was safer there, and we had scenes in a cabin.”

Correct.

9. True or false: Kristen told Nicole about Rachel’s birthmark, prompting her to suspect that Mackenzie was actually Rachel and Brady’s daughter.

Zucker: “False, because I don’t remember that storyline at all.”

Correct; it was actually Brady who told Nicole about Rachel’s birthmark.

10. How did Sami expose Nicole’s fling with Xander at Nicole and Eric’s wedding reception?

a) She gleefully announced the news herself.

b) She blackmailed Lucas into doing it.

c) She paid Xander to reveal the sordid affair.

d) She convinced Allie to tell Eric.

Zucker: “C, she paid Xander. I remember how stinking good Paul Telfer is at his character, and the way he just zoomed through the door with his charming little smile and spilled the beans. He was so good in those scenes.”

Correct.