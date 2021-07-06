Alan Locher will welcome Sean Kanan (ex-Deacon, B&B et al) to his YouTube show, The Locher Room. The actor will be discussing his career in daytime, as well as his new book, The Way of the Cobra. The live interview will take place on Wednesday, July 14 at 3 p.m. ET and can be viewed here.
Tune-In Alert!
Sean Kanan Virtual Interview
Alan Locher will welcome Sean Kanan (ex-Deacon, B&B et al) to his YouTube show, The Locher Room. The actor will be discussing his career in daytime, as well as his new book, The Way of the Cobra. The live interview will take place on Wednesday, July 14 at 3 p.m. ET and can be viewed here.
Comments