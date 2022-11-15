Robin Mattson Explains GH Absence

In a Facebook post on her official fan page, Robin Mattson explained to viewers why she wasn’t available to reprise the role of GH’s Heather, which she played from 1980-83 and in 2004, 2012-13, 2014-15 and 2016 and was recently recast with Alley Mills. She wrote, “As nice as is to be [missed] and so many of you have wondered what happened to me, I just want to let you know that I’ve been recovering from my knee surgery and today I’m going to have hip replacement surgery. Thank you all for your love and support! Looking forward to a fast recovery!”