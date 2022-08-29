Robert LuPone Dies At 76

Robert LuPone passed away after a protracted battle with pancreatic cancer on August 27. He was 76. LuPone was a fixture on multiple New York-based soaps, beginning with RYAN’S HOPE, where he appeared as Chester Wallace in 1979. He went on to play Tom Bergman on SEARCH FOR TOMORROW in 1983, and from 1984-85, he played Zach Grayson on ALL MY CHILDREN, earning a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor. In 1985, ANOTHER WORLD tapped him to play Neal Cory, and in 1994, he played LOVING’s Leonard Brill. From 1990-2000, he recurred on GUIDING LIGHT as Leo Flynn, one-time Springfield district attorney. The actor was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in the original Broadway cast of A Chorus Line and was the brother of Brodway legend Patti LuPone.