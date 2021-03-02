Richard Burgi Joins Y&R

The recurring role of Ashland Locke on Y&R has been filled by soap vet and prime-time actor Richard Burgi (ex-Paul, GH et al; ex-Karl, DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES), reports deadline.com. A lot of buzz has preceded Ashland’s arrival in Genoa City, now set for March 11, when the merciless mogul personally considers bids from the town’s movers and shakers for his media company.

