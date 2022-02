Real-life husband and wife Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, Y&R) and Sofia Pernas (ex-Marisa, Y&R) will appear on a special prime-time edition of THE PRICE IS RIGHT. On Valentine’s Day, Monday February 14, the actors will participate in THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT, which will air at 8pm E.T. on CBS and will stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Check out the photos below from their appearance.