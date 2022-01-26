What has it been like for you to revisit this character you created over 20 years ago? “That is one of the things I love so much about working at BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL. The people I work with are wonderful, and I really feel like they care about me as a person which, of course, goes both ways. I’ve worked at other places and that’s not always the case.”

Your camaraderie with Kimberlin Brown (Sheila) has been comedic gold. How is it working with her? “She is terrific. I love working with Kimberlin. It’s this crazy, unlikely friendship, and she is an actress who likes to take chances, which is something I’ve always liked. That’s what I like to do, too. We are just having a great time together.”

The eye rolls are fantastic. “[Laughs] I always feel badly when Deacon backhandedly insults Sheila, but she has got a truckload of issues. She’s got crazy coming out of her pores.”

What do you think of the father/daughter dynamic with Deacon and Hope? “Hope is pretty formidable. If there was a good cop/bad cop scenario to come down the line, I’d be a little more leery about Deacon disturbing Hope and not getting on her bad side. Annika’s [Noelle, Hope] done a great job with the character, I’ve got to say. She’s awesome.”

How is it playing the Brooke/Deacon love story two decades later? “It feels like we haven’t missed a beat. I think the connection between the characters is still strong and we are able to, not re-create it on screen, but reach back to the history and tap into that. Deacon will always carry a torch for Brooke, and there is no guile or subterfuge involved at all. In his mind, she is the one who got away and he has always loved her. It is 100 percent justified.”

What about the Ridge factor? “Playing these scenes, I look at Thorsten [Kaye, Ridge] and I’d be like, ‘I’d get a shotgun [laughs].’ That’d be me, but I completely understand Ridge’s blatant apprehension and wanting Deacon to leave now.”

With Brooke hitting the bottle again, can Deacon be the one to come to her rescue once more? “Yes! Thank you! Nobody remembers that he saved her ass when she was drinking [in 2015]. And, if you look at all the crap that Ridge and Bill have done, they seem to get away with it with impunity and yet Deacon is vilified for it. The only thing that separates them is that they have money. Imagine if Deacon could come into finance? All Deacon is doing is trying to fight the good fight.”