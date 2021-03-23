Those scenes with the Logan sisters when they took Flo back into the fold were so endearing. “Thank you! I thought so, too.”

How important is it for your character to have her family back? “It means the world to Flo. I think she was expecting them to never accept her back in. She obviously didn’t like that but she understood it. Flo had made her bed and she was ready to lie in it, but in the back of her mind, I think she was secretly hoping that something better could come of their family dynamic.”

What was it like filming those scenes? Everybody was so teary and emotional. “That was a good day. I really like working with all of them. It’s a really fun group, and we always have a good time taping those types of scenes together. But also, these women are so great and so emotionally talented as actors, so we all played off each other really well. I have to say, it felt really emotional while we were shooting. The relationship between the characters has been so up and down that it felt really good to have and to play these truly heartfelt scenes.”

The Logan sisters also offered Flo a job at Forrester Creations. What are your thoughts on that? “She’s a little nervous because she wants to do an amazing job to prove that she is worthy of being a part of the family. The one person she still needs to make amends with is Hope. That’s the one Logan woman she would love to create a connection with again but at the same time, she realizes how unlikely that would be to happen.”

Well, Hope mended fences with Zoe so anything is possible. “And with Thomas! So, I guess there is hope for Hope [laughs].”

What job would you like to see Flo take on at Forrester? “I think Flo would be good with publicity. I think she is a people person and I think she’d be good in that field. And I think it would be really cool to see her work for the Hope For The Future line again. I think that would be a cool place to put her.”

It’s nice to see Flo smiling again. Your first year on B&B, all you did was brood. “I know! I did a lot of worrying back then [laughs].”

With her relationship with Wyatt heading to the next level, do you think Flo can actually allow herself to be happy? “That’s a really good question. I want her to be happy. I think she’ll always have her guard up but being accepted back into the Logan family proves to Flo that anything is possible.”