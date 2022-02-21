Kimberlin Brown (Sheila)

Favorite Shampoo: “Awapuhi Wild Ginger.”

Favorite Jeans Brand: “Levi’s.”

Favorite Phone App: “Instagram.”

Favorite Type Of Cuisine: “All-American steak and baked potatoes.”

Favorite Sports Team: “Las Vegas Raiders.”

Favorite Breakfast Item: “Peppered bacon.”

Favorite Coffee Drink: “Café latte with cinnamon.”

Favorite Adult Beverage: “Bourbon on a rock.”

Favorite Sweet Treat: “Dark chocolate with a high cocoa count.”

Favorite Healthy Snack: “Avocado with a balsamic drizzle.”

Favorite Color: “Indigo blue.”

Favorite Magazine: “Architectural Digest.”

Favorite Book: “I can’t name just one.”

Favorite Item In Your Wardrobe: “Black leather pants.”

Favorite Room In Your Home: “The kitchen.”

Favorite Sitcom: “SEINFELD.”

Favorite Drama Series: “YELLOWSTONE.”

Favorite Movie: “Gone With The Wind.”

Favorite TV Host: “Lara Logan.”

Favorite Cartoon: “TOM AND JERRY.”

Favorite Comic: “Jeff Dunham.”

Favorite Singer Or Band: “Aerosmith.”

Favorite Kitchen Appliance: “My cooktop.”

Favorite Place To Learn Lines: “While riding a recumbent bike.”

Favorite Place I’ve Ever Visited: “Portugal.”

Diamond White (Paris)

Favorite Shampoo: “Function Of Beauty.”

Favorite Jeans Brand: “Levi’s.”

Favorite Phone App: “I have this farm game that I love.”

Favorite Type Of Cuisine: “Seafood.”

Favorite Sports Team: “The Pistons. I’m from Detroit.”

Favorite Breakfast Item: “Omelets.”

Favorite Coffee Drink: “I don’t drink coffee.”

Favorite Adult Beverage: “Mai Tais.”

Favorite Sweet Treat: “I don’t eat sweet things, honestly. I don’t really have a sweet tooth.”

Favorite Healthy Snack: “Seaweed.”

Favorite Color: “Yellow.”

Favorite Magazine: “Soap Opera Digest, of course!”

Favorite Book: “It’s called Be Here Now.”

Favorite Item In Your Wardrobe: “My hoodies.”

Favorite Room In Your Home: “My living room, actually.”

Favorite Sitcom: “GILMORE GIRLS.”

Favorite Drama Series: “YOU on Netflix is really good.”

Favorite Movie: “Intersteller.”

Favorite TV Host: “Wayne Brady [ex-Reese, B&B].”

Favorite Cartoon: “MOON GIRL, but it’s not out yet. I’ve been seeing some of the episodes before they’re finished and I am so excited!”

Favorite Comic: “Katt Williams.”

Favorite Singer Or Band: “Frank Ocean.”

Favorite Place To Learn Lines: “My bed.”

Favorite Place I’ve Ever Visited: “New York.”