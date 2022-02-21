Kimberlin Brown (Sheila)
Favorite Shampoo: “Awapuhi Wild Ginger.”
Favorite Jeans Brand: “Levi’s.”
Favorite Phone App: “Instagram.”
Favorite Type Of Cuisine: “All-American steak and baked potatoes.”
Favorite Sports Team: “Las Vegas Raiders.”
Favorite Breakfast Item: “Peppered bacon.”
Favorite Coffee Drink: “Café latte with cinnamon.”
Favorite Adult Beverage: “Bourbon on a rock.”
Favorite Sweet Treat: “Dark chocolate with a high cocoa count.”
Favorite Healthy Snack: “Avocado with a balsamic drizzle.”
Favorite Color: “Indigo blue.”
Favorite Magazine: “Architectural Digest.”
Favorite Book: “I can’t name just one.”
Favorite Item In Your Wardrobe: “Black leather pants.”
Favorite Room In Your Home: “The kitchen.”
Favorite Sitcom: “SEINFELD.”
Favorite Drama Series: “YELLOWSTONE.”
Favorite Movie: “Gone With The Wind.”
Favorite TV Host: “Lara Logan.”
Favorite Cartoon: “TOM AND JERRY.”
Favorite Comic: “Jeff Dunham.”
Favorite Singer Or Band: “Aerosmith.”
Favorite Kitchen Appliance: “My cooktop.”
Favorite Place To Learn Lines: “While riding a recumbent bike.”
Favorite Place I’ve Ever Visited: “Portugal.”
Diamond White (Paris)
Favorite Shampoo: “Function Of Beauty.”
Favorite Jeans Brand: “Levi’s.”
Favorite Phone App: “I have this farm game that I love.”
Favorite Type Of Cuisine: “Seafood.”
Favorite Sports Team: “The Pistons. I’m from Detroit.”
Favorite Breakfast Item: “Omelets.”
Favorite Coffee Drink: “I don’t drink coffee.”
Favorite Adult Beverage: “Mai Tais.”
Favorite Sweet Treat: “I don’t eat sweet things, honestly. I don’t really have a sweet tooth.”
Favorite Healthy Snack: “Seaweed.”
Favorite Color: “Yellow.”
Favorite Magazine: “Soap Opera Digest, of course!”
Favorite Book: “It’s called Be Here Now.”
Favorite Item In Your Wardrobe: “My hoodies.”
Favorite Room In Your Home: “My living room, actually.”
Favorite Sitcom: “GILMORE GIRLS.”
Favorite Drama Series: “YOU on Netflix is really good.”
Favorite Movie: “Intersteller.”
Favorite TV Host: “Wayne Brady [ex-Reese, B&B].”
Favorite Cartoon: “MOON GIRL, but it’s not out yet. I’ve been seeing some of the episodes before they’re finished and I am so excited!”
Favorite Comic: “Katt Williams.”
Favorite Singer Or Band: “Frank Ocean.”
Favorite Place To Learn Lines: “My bed.”
Favorite Place I’ve Ever Visited: “New York.”