Ryan Phillippe (ex-Billy, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) has lined up his next project, deadline.com is reporting exclusively. The actor will star in the film One Mile and also its unnamed sequel. Phillippe plays a father recently released from prison who tries to reconnect with his daughter by going on a college tour, but they end up being hunted by a murderous cult. No word on when the film will be released. To read the full article, click here.