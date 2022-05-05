ONE LIFE Alum Engaged

Eddie Alderson (ex-Matthew, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) popped the question to his girlfriend, Sylwia, in Yucca Valley, CA on May 4. The actor posted photos on his Instagram, captioning them, “When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible..” Eddie’s sister Kristen (ex-Starr, OLTL et al) also posted the news, “Eddie Alderson (ex-Matthew, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) popped the question to his girlfriend, Sylwia, in Yucca Valley, CA on May 4. Kristen Alderson (ex-Starr, OLTL et al) posted photos and the news on her Instagram, captioning them, “❤️They’re ENGAGED!!!!❤️ Bursting with excitement & happiness for my little brother Eddie(who is just the best human I know) to marry the love of his life Sylwia (the best future sister-in-law I could ever dream of having).” Congratulations to the happy couple!